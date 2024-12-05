Lok Sabha Session Erupts in Heated Debate Over Foreign Influence Allegations

In a dramatic session of the Lok Sabha, proceedings were halted until 2 pm on Thursday following a contentious exchange between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Dubey accused Congress of undermining national interests, specifically citing a report from Mediapart about the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Dubey alleged that opposition leaders, including Congress, consistently attempt to derail India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referenced episodes involving Pegasus, Hindenburg allegations, and a vaccine controversy, claiming these incidents were used by the Congress to destabilize parliamentary functioning. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, called for Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to address the issue of violence in Sambhal.

In response, Gogoi vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that the BJP's claims were false and aimed at disrupting Parliament. He criticized the government for preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting Sambhal, insisting that Gandhi's intentions were peaceful. As the uproar continued, the Speaker adjourned the house, illustrating the deep-seated tensions between the political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)