Assam Politics: Gaurav Gogoi Critiques Modi's Eastern Report Card

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' Assam chief, criticizes Prime Minister Modi for poor performance in the Northeast. Gogoi accuses the BJP of neglecting industrial development and closing public sector units. He highlights the BJP's alleged favoritism and calls for detailed accountability on government projects and funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Majuli | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:25 IST
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its alleged neglect of Assam, state party chief Gaurav Gogoi responded sharply, lambasting the prime minister's performance in the Northeast.

Gogoi, also the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, accused the ruling BJP of closing public sector undertakings, leading to economic stagnation and unemployment in the region.

While Modi pledged new infrastructure initiatives, Gogoi contended these efforts were insufficient, urging a transparent report on government spending and emphasizing a need for equitable development in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

