Assam Politics: Gaurav Gogoi Critiques Modi's Eastern Report Card

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its alleged neglect of Assam, state party chief Gaurav Gogoi responded sharply, lambasting the prime minister's performance in the Northeast.

Gogoi, also the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, accused the ruling BJP of closing public sector undertakings, leading to economic stagnation and unemployment in the region.

While Modi pledged new infrastructure initiatives, Gogoi contended these efforts were insufficient, urging a transparent report on government spending and emphasizing a need for equitable development in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)