French Equities Rise Amid Government Shakeup

European stock markets attained near one-month highs on Thursday, primarily fueled by a significant political development in France.

The French Parliament's decision to unseat Prime Minister Michel Barnier led to a slight uptick in the country's equities, signaling investor optimism despite looming governmental instability.

While France's CAC 40 index mirrored regional gains, financial stocks rallied and TotalEnergies saw its shares rise after a positive rating shift, offsetting sector-specific declines such as Safran's.

(With inputs from agencies.)