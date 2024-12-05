Left Menu

Vodafone's Merger with Hutchison Receives CMA Approval

The UK has approved Vodafone's $19 billion merger with Hutchison's Three UK, set to create Britain's largest mobile operator. Promised 5G investments mitigated price concerns. The merger is expected to enhance competition and service quality. Vodafone will control 51% of the new entity.

Representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The UK has given the green light to Vodafone's $19 billion merger with Hutchison's Three UK, forming the nation's largest mobile operator. Despite worries about potential price hikes, the deal was approved because of significant investment commitments from both companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted assurances from Vodafone and Three to invest in 5G networks and safeguard customer interests in both retail and wholesale segments. This decision aligns with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's push for prioritizing economic growth.

Both companies have pledged 11 billion pounds towards 5G infrastructure aimed at serving 50 million customers. Vodafone will hold a 51% stake in the new company, with an option to purchase the remainder after three years, contingent on specific conditions being met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

