UGC's Paradigm Shift: Flexible Degrees and Twice-Yearly Admissions

The UGC is introducing sweeping reforms in UG and PG courses, allowing biannual admissions and dual-degree pursuits. These changes, part of 2024 regulations, emphasize flexible entry, exit options, and reduced discipline requirements, aiming to overhaul higher education with an inclusive and multidisciplinary approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled draft regulations set to revolutionize undergraduate and postgraduate education across India. Key among the proposed changes are biannual admissions and the flexibility for students to engage in dual-degree pursuits, signaling a shift toward a more inclusive and multidisciplinary academic environment.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar emphasized that these reforms aim to decouple traditional discipline requirements, enabling students to pursue programs irrespective of their prior academic background. Admissions will now hinge upon passing entrance exams, broadening access to higher education for a more diverse student body.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the regulations also provide universities with the autonomy to determine attendance requirements, promoting varied learning modes. The reform draft permits undergraduate degrees of varying durations, introducing Accelerated and Extended Degree Programs to accommodate students' diverse academic needs and preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

