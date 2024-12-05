ITC's AgriTech Revolution: Connecting Farmers through FPOs and MAARS

ITC is strategically expanding its Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) network, targeting a connection with one crore farmers over the next 4-5 years. The company aims to scale up its sourcing of fruits and vegetables, enhancing support for farmers through its Agri Business Division, according to CEO S Ganesh.

Currently active in approximately 22 states and working with 20 different crops, ITC plans to deepen its reach in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar. The company is also advancing its 'super app' MAARS, which delivers personalized agricultural services and advisories, from weather forecasts to crop sales insights and financial assistance.

Under its NexGen Agri vision, ITC's efforts focus on integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance agricultural practices, fostering economic growth among small farmers, and addressing challenges such as climate change and soil conservation. These initiatives align with ITC's broader strategy to improve the productivity and quality of crops while building brand value in the FMCG sector.

