Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amid Regulatory Optimism

Bitcoin reached an unprecedented high of $100,000, driven by investor optimism regarding lenient U.S. regulations. Both U.S. and global stocks also saw record highs, bolstered by positive economic outlooks from Fed Chief Jerome Powell. Additionally, U.S. Treasury yields and currency dynamics indicated broader market sentiment shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:13 IST
Bitcoin soared to a groundbreaking $100,000 on Thursday, energized by investor enthusiasm for potential U.S. regulatory easing. Global stock markets also reached new peaks, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's encouraging assessments of the economic landscape.

Amid this financial optimism, European stocks opened stronger, and U.S. stock futures maintained minimal changes, following record closures by the major U.S. indexes. Powell highlighted economic strengthening evident since September, suggesting a possible cautious approach in future rate cuts.

The broader market sentiment was further supported by optimism around U.S. rate cuts anticipated for 2025, with more immediate cuts being considered for December. The dollar slipped against major currencies, while French and Japanese markets showed stability amidst political and economic developments worldwide.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

