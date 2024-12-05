Trade Tariffs Challenge US-Linked Manufacturing Chains

President-elect Donald Trump's recent pledge to implement tariffs on three of the United States' largest trading partners—Canada, Mexico, and China—has sparked concern among automakers and other industries reliant on international supply chains.

In Mexico, major manufacturers like Audi, BMW, and Toyota have been pivotal in exporting vehicles to the U.S. market. With potential tariffs looming, these companies might need to reassess their operation strategies to mitigate financial impacts.

Beyond the automotive sector, electronics and consumer goods companies like Foxconn, Lenovo, and Procter & Gamble are also evaluating their supply routes and production efficiency as they navigate the uncertain future of U.S. trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)