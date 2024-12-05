Kejriwal Commends Punjab Police for Foiling Assassination Attempt on Sukhbir Badal

In light of an attempted assassination on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Punjab Police for their vigilance. He described the attack as part of a greater conspiracy against Punjab and its cultural identity, "Punjabiyat".

Kejriwal emphasized the importance of preventing such conspiracies, commending the Punjab Police for their successful actions. He urged political rivals and media critics to acknowledge the police force's effort in thwarting a major incident, while also calling attention to law and order challenges in Delhi.

Political reactions have been swift, with the Congress and BJP criticizing the Punjab government for security lapses. Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal resumed his religious duties at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib after narrowly escaping harm. The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, reportedly a former terrorist, was promptly arrested by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)