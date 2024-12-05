Left Menu

Kejriwal Commends Punjab Police for Foiling Assassination Attempt on Sukhbir Badal

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal praises Punjab Police for thwarting a conspiracy after an assassination attempt on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The thwarted attempt has sparked political debate, with accusations of negligence and law enforcement lapses amid contentious claims and calls for a high-level investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:06 IST
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of an attempted assassination on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Punjab Police for their vigilance. He described the attack as part of a greater conspiracy against Punjab and its cultural identity, "Punjabiyat".

Kejriwal emphasized the importance of preventing such conspiracies, commending the Punjab Police for their successful actions. He urged political rivals and media critics to acknowledge the police force's effort in thwarting a major incident, while also calling attention to law and order challenges in Delhi.

Political reactions have been swift, with the Congress and BJP criticizing the Punjab government for security lapses. Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal resumed his religious duties at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib after narrowly escaping harm. The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, reportedly a former terrorist, was promptly arrested by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

