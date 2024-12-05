Bitcoin Surges to Unprecedented Heights Amid Economic Optimism
Bitcoin topped $100,000 as investor optimism grows on potential U.S. regulatory shifts. World stocks hit new highs, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's positive economic outlook. Meanwhile, French politics faced turbulence, but it had little impact on financial markets, while the U.S. economic outlook remained cautiously optimistic.
Bitcoin achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, breaking the $100,000 barrier, as investors anticipated a more favorable U.S. regulatory environment. Concurrently, global stock markets reached new peaks, buoyed by positive economic comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
In France, the government faced a setback with the loss of a confidence vote, marking the first instance since 1962. Despite political upheaval, French and European markets remained stable, with the euro, stocks, and bonds appearing unaffected by the political uncertainty.
U.S. financial markets demonstrated a mixed reaction; while stock futures dipped slightly, optimism persisted due to anticipated Federal Reserve actions. The week will conclude with significant attention on upcoming U.S. employment data, impacting the broader market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
