Pre-Budget Dialogues Begin: Shaping India's Economic Future
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commences pre-Budget consultations with eminent economists on December 6, aiming to gather insights for the Union Budget 2025-26. The process, lasting till December 30, seeks inputs from various sectors amidst a dip in GDP growth, setting the stage for India's long-term economic vision.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to kick off pre-Budget consultations with key stakeholders on Friday as part of preparing the Union Budget 2025-26. The first meeting in this preparatory series will bring together renowned economists on December 6.
Chaired by Sitharaman, the discussions aim to address India's economic challenges, including a seven-quarter low GDP growth rate of 5.4% in the second quarter. She will also gather insights from farmer associations, agriculture economists, and MSME stakeholders on December 7, according to sources.
The Union Budget 2025-26 is anticipated to be tabled on February 1. This Budget marks Sitharaman's eighth and the second full Budget under the Modi 3.0 government, providing a policy roadmap toward achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' goal by 2047.
