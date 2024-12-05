Left Menu

Pre-Budget Dialogues Begin: Shaping India's Economic Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commences pre-Budget consultations with eminent economists on December 6, aiming to gather insights for the Union Budget 2025-26. The process, lasting till December 30, seeks inputs from various sectors amidst a dip in GDP growth, setting the stage for India's long-term economic vision.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to kick off pre-Budget consultations with key stakeholders on Friday as part of preparing the Union Budget 2025-26. The first meeting in this preparatory series will bring together renowned economists on December 6.

Chaired by Sitharaman, the discussions aim to address India's economic challenges, including a seven-quarter low GDP growth rate of 5.4% in the second quarter. She will also gather insights from farmer associations, agriculture economists, and MSME stakeholders on December 7, according to sources.

The Union Budget 2025-26 is anticipated to be tabled on February 1. This Budget marks Sitharaman's eighth and the second full Budget under the Modi 3.0 government, providing a policy roadmap toward achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' goal by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

