Left Menu

Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Horizon Amid Controversy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Uruguay to finalize a crucial EU-Mercosur trade deal involving major agricultural nations. France opposes the agreement due to environmental and economic concerns, while countries like Germany argue its importance for diversifying trade amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:38 IST
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Horizon Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Uruguay on Thursday, aiming to finalize a long-delayed trade deal between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur, which includes major agricultural nations like Brazil and Argentina. Von der Leyen emphasized the benefits of the agreement, describing it as the largest trade and investment partnership the world has seen.

The Mercosur bloc, including Paraguay and Uruguay, plans to support the trade deal in Montevideo. Despite a previous agreement in 2019 that was not ratified, sources indicate the deal is complete and set to be announced by the heads of state. Final details addressing environmental concerns and government purchases have reportedly been resolved.

However, von der Leyen faces domestic opposition. European farmers are concerned about a potential influx of less-regulated South American commodities, such as beef. France, led by President Emmanuel Macron, declared the deal "unacceptable" amid a political crisis, while Germany views it as essential for trade diversification and accessing minerals needed for Europe's green transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024