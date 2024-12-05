Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Feather River School: Gunman Opens Fire

In a tragic incident at the Feather River School in Northern California, two children were critically injured in a shooting, and the suspected gunman perished from a self-inflicted wound. The attack, potentially linked to the school's religious affiliation, highlights ongoing gun control debates.

Updated: 05-12-2024 18:55 IST

In a shocking and tragic event, two young children are in 'extremely critical condition' following a shooting at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, Northern California. The alleged gunman, reportedly not connected to the victims or the school, was found deceased at the scene.

The violent act may have been influenced by the school's religious ties, though Butte County Sheriff Kory L Honea has not confirmed this. The attack has fueled further discussions on gun control, echoing the debates sparked by other devastating school shootings in the US.

The injured children, both kindergarteners, are receiving care at a Sacramento trauma centre, while officials continue to investigate. Parents and community members are left grappling with the emotional and psychological aftermath of this senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

