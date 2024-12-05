Left Menu

PM Modi Dispatches Delegation for Historic Cardinal Ordination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a high-level Indian delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal in Vatican City. This historic event marks an important moment for the Christian community in India. Union Minister George Kurian will lead the delegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST
Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad with Pope Francis (File Photo/X/@https://www.vatican.va) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a high-level Indian delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, who is set to become a cardinal in a ceremony presided over by the Pope in Vatican City this Saturday, December 7. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar confirmed the news, outlining Monsignor Koovakad's pivotal role since 2020 in coordinating Pope Francis' global engagements.

The delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian, features prominent figures such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, and BJP leaders. "It's a proud moment for India, especially for the Christian community, as Kerala's own Monsignor Koovakad is elevated to cardinal," Chandrasekhar expressed in a post on social media platform X.

Highlighting the significance of this occasion, Anil Antony emphasized Prime Minister Modi's dedication to fostering international relations. "This delegation underscores PM Modi's mission to connect with global communities. The inclusion of Monsignor Koovakad among 21 new cardinals chosen by Pope Francis is a testament to his contributions," Antony conveyed to ANI. The representation at the Vatican signifies national pride as India witnesses a momentous occasion in ecclesiastical history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

