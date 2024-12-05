Left Menu

Political Shifts in France Impact Safran's Decision-Making

Political turmoil in France, intensified by the fall of the government, is causing economic uncertainty. This situation affects investor confidence potentially disrupting Safran, a major aerospace supplier. The uncertainty complicates decisions like the location for a new carbon brakes factory, posing challenges to the defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:06 IST
Political Shifts in France Impact Safran's Decision-Making

Political turbulence in France has cast a shadow over investor confidence, warns Olivier Andries, CEO of Safran. The turmoil erupted after far-right and left-wing lawmakers toppled the government led by Michel Barnier, giving rise to uncertainty particularly in strategic sectors like defence and space.

Safran, partly state-owned and a crucial figure in aerospace supply, faces increased pressure amid France's political crisis. This comes as lawmakers struggle to pass the 2025 budget, risking a rollover of 2024's budget limits. Such scenarios could strain the defence sector, impacting Safran's planning and investment decisions.

The geopolitical climate further influences Safran's choice for placing a new carbon brakes factory. With France, the U.S., and Canada on the shortlist, the decision hinges on competitive energy prices and political stability. The lingering turmoil is also a test for Safran's partnership with GE Aerospace to navigate the world's largest defence market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024