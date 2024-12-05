EU Faces Internal Resistance Over Mercosur Trade Agreement

The European Commission is stepping into contentious waters as it finalizes a trade agreement with South America's Mercosur bloc, despite notable objections from EU countries like France. This move comes at a time when EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Uruguay to seal the deal.

A French diplomatic source stressed the risks and responsibilities involved, noting that the negotiated deal's final content hasn't been disclosed to any EU member state. This disclosure is mandated before member states can make a decision.

The agreement's fate ultimately rests with EU member states in the council, implying that this development is far from concluded. Added to these challenges are several EU nations expressing reservations, particularly concerning agricultural regulations.

