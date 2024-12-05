Left Menu

Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amidst Global Market Turbulence

Bitcoin soared above $100,000, driven by market optimism over U.S. regulatory changes. Global markets exhibited mixed results amid political upheavals in France and Germany. Federal Reserve Chair Powell's positive remarks supported U.S. stock sentiment, although slight downturns followed. Oil prices increased with anticipated OPEC+ production cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:08 IST
Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amidst Global Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin skyrocketed past the $100,000 milestone as investors showed optimism over a potentially favorable regulatory environment in the U.S. This comes as global stock markets experience mixed outcomes, buoyed by positive statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding the U.S. economy.

Amid political turmoil in France, where the government lost a confidence vote for the first time since 1962, European stocks remained relatively steady. U.S. markets saw slight declines following record highs, as Powell highlighted stronger-than-expected economic performance despite previous rate cuts.

As Germany faces its own political challenges, investors are hopeful for economic stimulus measures from the new government set to be elected in February. Meanwhile, oil prices have risen in anticipation of OPEC+'s likely continuation of production cuts, maintaining market tensions in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024