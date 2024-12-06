Left Menu

Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambitious Plan for SHGs

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to transforming one crore women self-help group members into 'crorepatis' through various business initiatives. With multiple welfare schemes in place, the state is pushing for one crore members by next year, aiming for economic empowerment of women.

Updated: 06-12-2024
  India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious initiative to transform one crore women self-help group (SHG) members into crorepatitis. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar,' he emphasized the role of business activities in economic empowerment.

To support this vision, the government has rolled out several welfare schemes, including free bus travel for women, subsidized LPG cylinders, free power for the poor, and sewing services for students. Additionally, SHGs are being allocated solar power plants as part of the state's sustainability efforts.

The current SHG membership stands at 65 lakh, and the government is working to expand this number while making its members financially prosperous. To bolster participation, public meetings are planned across the state's 33 districts. The initiative also received commendation from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who praised the leadership potential among SHG women.

