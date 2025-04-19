BRS Leader Questions Revanth Reddy's Silence on National Herald Chargesheet
BRS's KT Rama Rao criticized Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy for not addressing the chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, suggesting potential political reasons for his silence. The chargesheet was filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy, implicating several Congress leaders and firms.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi's working President, KT Rama Rao, has voiced concerns over the silence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on a vital issue. Reddy has not commented on the chargesheet filed against prominent Congress figures, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, associated with the National Herald money laundering case.
In his statement to ANI, Rao questioned Reddy's lack of response, pointing out that Congress leaders nationwide are speaking out. He speculated that political implications or the influence of larger party dynamics might be contributing factors for this notable silence.
The Enforcement Directorate recently submitted the chargesheet, targeting not only the Gandhis but also Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several companies. This action follows allegations made by BJP's Subramanian Swamy under multiple sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
(With inputs from agencies.)
