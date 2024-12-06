Left Menu

Torrent Power Raises Rs 3,500 Crore via QIP

Torrent Power successfully raised Rs 3,500 crore by issuing 2.32 crore equity shares at Rs 1,503 each through a Qualified Institutional Placement. The company's paid-up equity share capital increased significantly post-issuance, reflecting shareholders' earlier approval for financial instruments to fund working capital and expansion needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:05 IST
Torrent Power Raises Rs 3,500 Crore via QIP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power announced on Friday that it has successfully raised Rs 3,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), issuing 2.32 crore equity shares at Rs 1,503 per share.

This issuance has increased Torrent Power's total paid-up equity share capital from Rs 480.62 crore to Rs 503.90 crore. BSE filings confirmed the details of this financial maneuver, which involves 50,39,03,543 equity shares.

Following a board meeting on December 5, 2024, the company allotted 2,32,86,759 shares to qualified institutional buyers at a discount to the floor price. Earlier this year, shareholders approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore, to meet working capital and expansion needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024