Honoring a Legacy: Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar

Maharashtra leaders commemorated the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas by paying tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Chief Minister Fadnavis vowed to uphold constitutional values, while Deputy CM Shinde highlighted the ongoing respect for Ambedkar's ideals during Modi's regime. Ajit Pawar emphasized decisions for public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:30 IST
Honoring a Legacy: Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar, revered social reformer and principal architect of the Indian Constitution, at Shivaji Park on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

He acknowledged the nation's debt to Ambedkar and pledged to align governance with constitutional values, emphasizing India's rapid progress under these principles.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar echoed sentiments of respect and highlighted the enduring significance of Ambedkar's work under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, reaffirming commitments to public interests and plans for a memorial in Dadar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

