Honoring a Legacy: Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar, revered social reformer and principal architect of the Indian Constitution, at Shivaji Park on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

He acknowledged the nation's debt to Ambedkar and pledged to align governance with constitutional values, emphasizing India's rapid progress under these principles.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar echoed sentiments of respect and highlighted the enduring significance of Ambedkar's work under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, reaffirming commitments to public interests and plans for a memorial in Dadar.

