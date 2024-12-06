Honoring a Legacy: Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar
Maharashtra leaders commemorated the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas by paying tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Chief Minister Fadnavis vowed to uphold constitutional values, while Deputy CM Shinde highlighted the ongoing respect for Ambedkar's ideals during Modi's regime. Ajit Pawar emphasized decisions for public welfare.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar, revered social reformer and principal architect of the Indian Constitution, at Shivaji Park on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.
He acknowledged the nation's debt to Ambedkar and pledged to align governance with constitutional values, emphasizing India's rapid progress under these principles.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar echoed sentiments of respect and highlighted the enduring significance of Ambedkar's work under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, reaffirming commitments to public interests and plans for a memorial in Dadar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Unwavering Commitment to Eknath Shinde Amid Political Uncertainty
Summons Issued to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Water Cut Threat Case
Shiv Sena's Unwavering Loyalty to CM Eknath Shinde
Ajit Pawar's Quip Sparks Internal Dynamics Within NCP
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leading by over 4,000 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat at the end of first round: Poll officials.