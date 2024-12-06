Left Menu

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court directs CBI to file list of un-relied and other documents

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed to file a list of un-relied documents and other documents by the next date. The matter has been adjourned the Delhi Excise policy case till December 13.

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court directs CBI to file list of un-relied and other documents
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha and other accused appeared through video conferencing. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the CBI to file the list of documents.

The court has given the direction in response of submission of accused persons that some documents related to notices issued to the witness and documents received from them has not been supplied to them. The CBI has already submitted that these documents are part of case diary and cannot be supplied to the accused persons.

During the hearing CBI said that they will file the list by the next date of hearing. This case is related to scrapped Delhi liquor policy. In this case Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia were arrested. They were granted bail by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

