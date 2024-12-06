Ranchi, December 6, 2024 – The Prakash Group is revolutionizing Ranchi's hospitality landscape by combining luxury and sustainability. Under the visionary leadership of its promoter, Binay Prakash, the group is spearheading eco-friendly initiatives, with its flagship property, Le Lac Sarovar Portico, leading the charge toward a greener future.

At the forefront of the Prakash Group's sustainability efforts is its ambitious Mega Plantation Campaign, which has transformed urban spaces across Ranchi. By planting over 5,000 trees, the initiative is a tangible contribution to India's Net Zero Carbon Mission by 2070, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This campaign reflects Binay Prakash's unwavering dedication to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing air quality in the region.

The sustainability ethos extends to every facet of operations at Le Lac Sarovar Portico. A prime example is its farm-to-table dining experience, where ingredients, including fresh milk, are sourced directly from Binay Prakash's own farm. This commitment to quality and eco-consciousness was exemplified during the hotel's recent Kashmiri Food Festival, which drew food enthusiasts from across Ranchi for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Le Lac Sarovar Portico has also established itself as a preferred venue for high-profile events and distinguished guests. The property has played host to notable personalities such as cricket legends Irfan Pathan and VVS Laxman, as well as the South African cricket team during their 2019 tour. Prestigious events like the Legend League by GMR Group and the Jharkhand Tata Literary Meet have further solidified its reputation for excellence. Whether it's designing high-protein meals for athletes or creating bespoke wedding celebrations, the hotel consistently exceeds expectations.

Under Binay Prakash's dynamic leadership, the Prakash Group is redefining the hospitality industry's role in environmental stewardship. By integrating sustainable practices with luxury, the group is setting a benchmark for eco-conscious operations in Ranchi and beyond. Its Mega Plantation Campaign and dedication to sustainable gastronomy position the Prakash Group as a trailblazer in achieving net zero carbon emissions within the hospitality sector.

The Prakash Group's initiatives are not just about offering world-class hospitality but also about fostering a deeper connection between its guests and the environment. With a firm commitment to responsible practices, the group is shaping a greener, more sustainable future for Ranchi's hospitality industry.

