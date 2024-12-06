BSF seizes over Rs 13,000 crore gold and silver on India-Bangladesh border this year

The smuggling of gold and silver along India-Bangladesh border has seen a significant rise, with the Border Security Force (BSF) seizing nearly Rs 1,300 crore worth of these precious metals by the end of October this year. As per data compiled by the BSF, the force has seized a total of 172.828 kg of gold and 178.805 kg of silver along the India-Bangladesh border as of October 31 this year. In comparison, 163.325 kg of gold was seized during the same period last year.

In addition, the BSF has seized 11,866.788 kg of narcotics, 3,265,700 fake Indian currency notes, 14 firearms, and 574 rounds of ammunition along the India-Bangladesh border. The force has also apprehended 4,168 individuals and neutralized 22 miscreants or smugglers at the border between January 1 and October 31 this year. Addressing the annual press meet here, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary said that the force has taken various measures to curb infiltration, smuggling and apprehension on India-Bangladesh International Border.

He said that 15 anti-human trafficking units have been formed by the BSF and it is operating in the depth area and railway stations and bus stands in coordination with local police and Government Railway Police. As per the officer, detailed vulnerability mapping to strengthen surveillance by deploying additional manpower, special surveillance equipment and vehicles has also been established to curb infiltration and smuggling.

He said under the Electronic Surveillance of Vulnerable Patches (ESVP) project, integrated surveillance technology equipped with CCTV and PTZ cameras, IR sensors and infrared alarms with command and control systems have also been installed to dominate vulnerable patches of the international border to deal with terrorism menace. Chaudhary said infiltration zones have been identified and suspected routes are being dominated as well as coordination with the villagers through regular meetings and interactions are being done intermittently.

The concept of 'Prahari Mitra' in which the border population works in close coordination with BSF against Anti National Elements has been very successful in dealing with smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border, said Chaudhary, adding "extensive vehicle patrolling is also done along the fence during the night with laying of mobile check posts in-depth area and junction points." (ANI)

