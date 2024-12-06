J-K Police, BSF conducts joint patrolling along India-Pakistan border in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a joint patrolling exercise along the India-Pakistan Border in the Ghagwal-Samba Sector, a press release said on Friday. SSP Samba along with Commandants of 65 battalion BSF and 159 battalion BSF and territorial officers of district police Samba, participated in the intensive patrolling exercise. The exercise aimed to assess security preparedness and strategic locations along the International Border (IB) falling in district Samba.

The team also inspected Nallahs, Khads, Culverts and Canals to identify potential vulnerabilities in the region. They also interacted with local residents to enhance police-public coordination and encourage timely sharing of information with Law Enforcement Agencies. During the exercise, officers interacted with Jawans and asked them to remain extra vigilant and cautious while performing their duties to avert any eventuality. Various parameters and measures vis-a-vis security were also discussed to further strengthen the Border Security grid in District Samba. (ANI)

