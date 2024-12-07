AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar inspects new terminal building of Patna Airport

Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Patna Airport on Friday reviewed the ongoing works of the New Terminal Building and instructed the agencies and engineers at the site to expedite and complete all remaining works to make the airport ready by January 2025. He was accompanied by Dr Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), AAI; Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), AAI and the team of engineers at the site.

Chairman, AAI during his review, gave instruction to the agencies and engineers at the site to expedite and complete all remaining works, so as to make the airport ready by January 2025. He also directed the Airport Director to ensure seamless co-ordination with state authorities and regulatory bodies including DGCA, and BCAS for all mandatory approvals required in order to meet the project deadlines, prior to the commissioning of the new terminal.

According to the AAI press release, the master plan for the expansion of Patna airport is estimated to cost Rs 1216.90 Crore, which includes development of new terminal building, multi-level car parking facility and parking Bays. "With a built-up area of 65,155 sqm, the new world-class terminal building will cater to 3,000 passengers during peak hours," the release stated.

This expansion will also boost the airport's capacity from 3 million to 10 million passengers annually. The construction of the new terminal building will include six new additional parking stands, increasing the present five to eleven. The New terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities including 54 checks in counters, five-passenger boarding bridges, five conveyor belts, and eight in-line XBIS machines which allows for quick transit of passengers inside terminals.

The design of this Griha IV- star-rated new terminal Building is inspired form the forms of Nalanda ruins and interiors will be adorned with Madhubani Paintings. (ANI)

