MP: Sixth Regional Industry Conclave to be held in Narmadapuram today, representatives from 5 countries to participate

In an effort to transform the state into a hub of industrial development and employment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the sixth edition of Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) scheduled to be held in Narmadapuram on Saturday. The Conclave will be organised at ITI Campus, Itarsi Road in Narmadapuram district. According to an official release, over 4000 registrations have been done to attend the conclave, which will include 3000 MSME representatives, 75 major investors, and international delegates from five countries like Canada, Vietnam, Netherlands, Mexico and Malaysia will participate in the event.

The state's industrial policy, investment incentives, and prospects available for MSMEs will be discussed in various sectoral sessions in the conclave, the release stated. Additionally, CM Yadav will perform virtual bhoomi pujan and the inauguration of various industrial projects in the Regional Industry Conclave. Land allotment letters will also be distributed to investors in the event.

Besides, there will be one-to-one meetings with investors, in which more than 10 leading investors will present their plans. Furthermore, the round table session will focus on the renewable energy sector. There will also be sectoral sessions on topics like 'How to start exporting' and 'Investment prospects in tourism', the release added. The event has been themed on 'New horizons, new possibilities'. Narmadapuram, known for its religious, natural, and cultural heritage, is now also making its mark as an emerging industrial centre. Under the theme 'New Horizons, New Possibilities', the programme has given special focus to sectors like agriculture, dairy, food processing, renewable energy, tourism, and textiles, it added.

Furthermore, the Conclave is also hosting an exhibition to showcase local products in over 75 stalls with special focus on showcasing ODOP (One District One Product) products along with MSMEs, tourism, Handicrafts Development Corporation, and banking institutions. The said stalls will not only provide information but also will play an important role in giving global recognition to local products, the release read. The main objective of the conclave is to empower every area of the state industrially and economically. In the series of successful Regional Industry Conclave organised in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, and Rewa, the event in Narmadapuram is another important step in presenting the regional potential at the national and global level. (ANI)

