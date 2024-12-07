Left Menu

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Nears Completion Amid Construction Challenges

The construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, chaired by Nripendra Mishra, aims for completion by June 2025 despite delays due to reduced workforce and adverse weather. The temple's rich architecture draws millions of visitors post its Pran Prathishtha ceremony, reflecting its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:38 IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Nears Completion Amid Construction Challenges
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Chairman Nripendra Mishra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, has announced that the temple is anticipated to reach completion by June 2025. During a press briefing on Saturday, Mishra stated, "It has been nearly a year since the Pran Prathishtha ceremony. As for the construction, it is ongoing, and we project that by June 2025, aside from auditorium completion, the work will be finished."

Mishra previously attributed delays to a reduced workforce caused by adverse weather conditions. "Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has been directed to augment the workforce. The construction pace has decelerated due to a significant drop in manpower because of weather challenges. An additional 200 to 250 workers are required to meet the December deadline; currently, we are trailing by two months," he remarked.

The Pran Pratishtha of the deity Shri Ram Lalla took place at Ayodhya's historic temple on January 22, with Prime Minister Modi participating in the Vedic rites, conducted by a team of priests. The temple, designed in traditional Nagara architecture, measures 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The temple's pillars and walls feature elaborate sculptures of Hindu deities, offering worshippers a visual narrative of divine figures. In the main sanctum, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram, represented by the idol Shri Ramlalla, is enshrined. The Pran Pratishtha event has attracted millions of devotees to Ayodhya, with increasing visitors at the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple.

As reported by the Ministry of Tourism, last year saw 8.5 crore tourists visiting Varanasi (Kashi), about 4.5 crore people visiting Prayagraj, and over 1.5 crore flocking to the Ayodhya Ram temple since the consecration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024