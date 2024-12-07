Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Nears Completion Amid Construction Challenges

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, has announced that the temple is anticipated to reach completion by June 2025. During a press briefing on Saturday, Mishra stated, "It has been nearly a year since the Pran Prathishtha ceremony. As for the construction, it is ongoing, and we project that by June 2025, aside from auditorium completion, the work will be finished."

Mishra previously attributed delays to a reduced workforce caused by adverse weather conditions. "Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has been directed to augment the workforce. The construction pace has decelerated due to a significant drop in manpower because of weather challenges. An additional 200 to 250 workers are required to meet the December deadline; currently, we are trailing by two months," he remarked.

The Pran Pratishtha of the deity Shri Ram Lalla took place at Ayodhya's historic temple on January 22, with Prime Minister Modi participating in the Vedic rites, conducted by a team of priests. The temple, designed in traditional Nagara architecture, measures 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The temple's pillars and walls feature elaborate sculptures of Hindu deities, offering worshippers a visual narrative of divine figures. In the main sanctum, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram, represented by the idol Shri Ramlalla, is enshrined. The Pran Pratishtha event has attracted millions of devotees to Ayodhya, with increasing visitors at the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple.

As reported by the Ministry of Tourism, last year saw 8.5 crore tourists visiting Varanasi (Kashi), about 4.5 crore people visiting Prayagraj, and over 1.5 crore flocking to the Ayodhya Ram temple since the consecration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)