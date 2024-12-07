Left Menu

Tension Escalates at Sambhu Border as Farmers Demand MSP Guarantee

RJD's MP Manoj Jha criticizes Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for addressing farmers' issues without tangible action. Farmers protesting at the Sambhu border faced tear gas as they demanded compensation and legal MSP guarantee. Chouhan claims prioritization of farmers' welfare, highlighting increased budget allocations and MSP efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:18 IST
Tension Escalates at Sambhu Border as Farmers Demand MSP Guarantee
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension brewed at the Sambhu border this weekend as Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha criticized Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his statements on farmers in Parliament, exposing a stark contrast between rhetoric and action. Jha's comments came amidst escalating protests by farmers demanding compensation and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In an interview with ANI, Jha accused authorities of misusing tear gas on peaceful protestors, emphasizing the disconnect between the Minister's words and the violent actions against farmers. He urged the central government to engage with farmers constructively and heed their demands, which remain unmet.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan, while maintaining that farmers' welfare remains a government priority, highlighted past achievements such as increased MSP and agriculture budget under Prime Minister Modi's governance. Yet, with the 'Delhi Chalo' march intensifying, tension grows at the agricultural frontlines, calling for more meaningful governmental resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024