Tension Escalates at Sambhu Border as Farmers Demand MSP Guarantee

Tension brewed at the Sambhu border this weekend as Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha criticized Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his statements on farmers in Parliament, exposing a stark contrast between rhetoric and action. Jha's comments came amidst escalating protests by farmers demanding compensation and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In an interview with ANI, Jha accused authorities of misusing tear gas on peaceful protestors, emphasizing the disconnect between the Minister's words and the violent actions against farmers. He urged the central government to engage with farmers constructively and heed their demands, which remain unmet.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan, while maintaining that farmers' welfare remains a government priority, highlighted past achievements such as increased MSP and agriculture budget under Prime Minister Modi's governance. Yet, with the 'Delhi Chalo' march intensifying, tension grows at the agricultural frontlines, calling for more meaningful governmental resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)