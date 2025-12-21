Congress Protests Renaming of MGNREGA
The Congress party staged a protest in Arunachal Pradesh against the BJP-led government's decision to rename MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G. The Congress views the move as politically motivated and detrimental to the scheme's original intent of ensuring social justice and employment for rural workers.
The Congress staged a protest rally at IG Park, Arunachal Pradesh, against the renaming of MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G by the BJP-led government. The party claims the move is politically driven and erases Congress's and Mahatma Gandhi's legacies.
APCC President Bosiram Siram criticized the government's failure to properly fund MGNREGA, impacting rural workers' wages and employment opportunities. He condemned the renaming as a distraction from administrative shortcomings, affirming the scheme's fundamental role in supporting rural livelihoods.
APCC Vice President Abraham Techi called the rename an affront to democratic values, accusing BJP of inadequately addressing employment and rural development issues. The Congress urged the government to withdraw the renaming bill and focus on enhancing MGNREGA.
