Serbian Students Rise: Protests Shake Novi Pazar
Thousands of activists from across Serbia joined students in Novi Pazar to protest government pressure on state universities, following a fatal railway station roof collapse. They demand the resignation of the university board, interim management, and an end to political interference in education.
21-12-2025
In the southwest of Serbia, thousands rallied behind local students in Novi Pazar on Sunday, protesting against governmental influences on state universities.
This marked the town's first protest of this kind, part of a widespread movement that started following the deadly collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad last year.
Protesters demand administrative resignations, interim management of the university, and voiced their grievances against Serbia's President for fostering corruption and poor services.