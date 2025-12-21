Left Menu

Serbian Students Rise: Protests Shake Novi Pazar

Thousands of activists from across Serbia joined students in Novi Pazar to protest government pressure on state universities, following a fatal railway station roof collapse. They demand the resignation of the university board, interim management, and an end to political interference in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:42 IST
Serbian Students Rise: Protests Shake Novi Pazar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the southwest of Serbia, thousands rallied behind local students in Novi Pazar on Sunday, protesting against governmental influences on state universities.

This marked the town's first protest of this kind, part of a widespread movement that started following the deadly collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad last year.

Protesters demand administrative resignations, interim management of the university, and voiced their grievances against Serbia's President for fostering corruption and poor services.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025