Protests Ignite in Pakistan Amidst Imran Khan's Jail Sentence Controversy

Security forces in Rawalpindi were on high alert after ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan prompted nationwide protests against his 17-year jail sentence. Over 1,300 officers were dispatched to maintain order.

Khan was convicted alongside his wife in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case, covering fraud related to state gifts from Saudi Arabia. The former PM denounced the verdict as a predetermined military trial.

Despite restrictive conditions in jail, Khan communicated with allies via social media, spurring public demonstrations. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami also initiated protests opposing local governance laws, though no major disruptions have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)