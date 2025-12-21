Protests Ignite in Pakistan Amidst Imran Khan's Jail Sentence Controversy
Following the imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in a corruption case, widespread security measures were implemented amid calls for nationwide protests. Khan's supporters were urged to demonstrate against what he calls an unfair judgment, escalating political tension in the nation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Security forces in Rawalpindi were on high alert after ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan prompted nationwide protests against his 17-year jail sentence. Over 1,300 officers were dispatched to maintain order.
Khan was convicted alongside his wife in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case, covering fraud related to state gifts from Saudi Arabia. The former PM denounced the verdict as a predetermined military trial.
Despite restrictive conditions in jail, Khan communicated with allies via social media, spurring public demonstrations. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami also initiated protests opposing local governance laws, though no major disruptions have been reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
