Controversy Over VB-G RAM G Bill Sparks Protests

Haryana Congress criticizes the VB-G RAM G Bill as an attack on rural India, accusing the Modi government of dismantling MGNREGA's legacy. Protest led by Congress emphasizes that the government's actions undermine state rights and self-reliance, and the bill was passed without proper scrutiny or debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:51 IST
Controversy Over VB-G RAM G Bill Sparks Protests
The recent enactment of the VB-G RAM G Bill has drawn sharp criticism from Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, who perceives it as a deliberate attack on rural India. Singh alleges the bill dismantles the achievements of the UPA-era MGNREGA, essentially erasing its impact overnight.

The bill, passed by Parliament, has sparked widespread protests due to its provision to replace the MGNREGA with a new law guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment annually, amidst objections over removing Mahatma Gandhi's name. Singh emphasized that the new legislation weakens states' rights and village self-reliance, shifting toward a centralized scheme.

In a protest led by Pankaj Dawar in Gurugram, Congress members underscored the cultural imprint MGNREGA has left on the rural poor. Despite changes on paper, Dawar argued, the emotional and practical significance of MGNREGA remains etched in the lives of the affected workers.

