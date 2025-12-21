Controversy Over VB-G RAM G Bill Sparks Protests

The recent enactment of the VB-G RAM G Bill has drawn sharp criticism from Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, who perceives it as a deliberate attack on rural India. Singh alleges the bill dismantles the achievements of the UPA-era MGNREGA, essentially erasing its impact overnight.

The bill, passed by Parliament, has sparked widespread protests due to its provision to replace the MGNREGA with a new law guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment annually, amidst objections over removing Mahatma Gandhi's name. Singh emphasized that the new legislation weakens states' rights and village self-reliance, shifting toward a centralized scheme.

In a protest led by Pankaj Dawar in Gurugram, Congress members underscored the cultural imprint MGNREGA has left on the rural poor. Despite changes on paper, Dawar argued, the emotional and practical significance of MGNREGA remains etched in the lives of the affected workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)