Karnataka Government Reviews Report on Alleged COVID Irregularities

The Karnataka cabinet sub-committee met to discuss actions on Justice D'Cunha's report on COVID-19 mismanagement, alleging misuse of funds and improper testing. Deputy CM Shivakumar emphasized authorized actions based on recommendations without targeting individuals. An SIT will investigate further breaches under past governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:24 IST
Visuals from the cabinet sub-committee meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Government's cabinet sub-committee convened on Saturday to deliberate actions concerning a report submitted by Justice Michael D'Cunha, which addresses supposed COVID-19 irregularities.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister H Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, among other members, underscored a commitment to transparency while assessing the report's findings.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, addressing the press, disclosed that officers are now empowered to act according to the report's recommendations, adhering strictly to legal frameworks. Highlighting numerous discrepancies, he noted anomalies in sample collections and unapproved facilities used during the pandemic. The report claims mismanagement of Rs 447 crore allocated for relief and health care, alleging the prior government engaged unqualified private labs, incurring escalated expenses. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ensure further scrutiny and accountability following Justice D'Cunha's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

