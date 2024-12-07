Indian-Americans Rally Against Atrocities in Bangladesh

Indian-Americans are organizing peaceful rallies in Washington, D.C., and Chicago over the next two days to protest violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, according to event organizers.

The march in Washington, dubbed 'Genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh,' is set for Monday, December 9, near the White House, while a separate demonstration in Chicago called 'Stop the Genocide: Save Hindu Lives in Bangladesh,' is scheduled for Sunday, December 8.

'The situation in Bangladesh is not a regional issue but a global humanitarian crisis,' said www.stophindugenocide.org, a platform created by Indian-Americans to document the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

