Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Global Hospital in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Jain Acharya Lokeshji, inaugurated the Global Hospital in Ahmedabad, emphasizing India's growing medical tourism and world-class healthcare. The event celebrated the dedication of healthcare professionals, with Dr. Agarwal highlighting services and commitment to 'Seva Parmo Dharma'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:22 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Jain Acharya Lokeshji at the Global Hospital in Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Global Hospital in Ahmedabad, in a ceremony graced by Jain Acharya Lokeshji, the eminent founder of 'Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti' and the World Peace Centre. The event commenced with the solemn recitation of the Navkar Mantra and blessings offered by Jain Acharya Lokeshji, setting a spiritual tone for the conclusion of the inauguration.

The function was orchestrated by the Resham Bai Hospital family and Dr. Hasmukh Agarwal, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the project. In his address, the Home Minister remarked on India's advancing status in the realm of medical tourism, citing the expanding services of both government and private medical institutions as keystones of this growth.

Highlighting the contributions of the Agarwal family, Shah commended their unwavering dedication to public service. Jain Acharya Lokeshji added that a robust healthcare system is instrumental in nurturing a thriving nation, with the Resham Bai Hospital exemplifying the mantra 'Seva Parmo Dharma' or 'Service is the highest duty'. Dr. Agarwal, as the Managing Director of Global Hospital, also shared insights into the hospital's offerings and pledged relentless efforts towards upholding high standards of healthcare and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

