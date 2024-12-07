Gujarat CM Honors Brave Soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

On the solemn occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed heartfelt gratitude for the country's courageous soldiers who tirelessly defend the nation's borders. In a show of support and respect, Patel contributed towards the welfare of the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's defense.

Observed annually on December 7 since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day commemorates the valiant efforts of soldiers who have fought and continue to defend the country's honor. Recognized as vital assets to the nation, these soldiers stand as the bulwark protecting citizens at any cost.

The event, held in Gandhinagar, saw the presence of notable dignitaries including Director General of Police Vikas Sahai, Lt. Col. (retd) Jethwa, and officials from the Sonic Welfare and Rehabilitation Board, all gathering to pay tribute to the esteemed men and women in uniform. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)