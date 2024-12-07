Groundbreaking Treatment Transforms Life for Shimla Patient

A 45-year-old man from Shimla, plagued by chronic liver disease and severe esophageal complications, has been given a new lease on life following a groundbreaking procedure at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The patient presented with cirrhosis, achalasia cardia, esophageal varices, and an esophageal diverticulum—conditions that posed significant treatment challenges. Dr. Shivam Khare, a consultant at the hospital's Department of Gastroenterology, detailed the complex nature of the case and the difficulty of using traditional surgical or endoscopic methods due to swollen veins risking life-threatening bleeding.

In a pioneering approach, the medical team, guided by Dr. Khare in collaboration with interventional radiologists, first embolized the varices. This was followed by an endoscopic evaluation confirming obliteration of the varices. A combined peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedure addressed the achalasia cardia and the diverticulum, marking a world-first in treating these conditions in a single endoscopic treatment for a cirrhosis patient. According to Dr. Anil Arora, head of the gastroenterology department, the success of this minimally invasive procedure is attributed to the use of advanced diagnostics and the collaborative efforts of the entire medical team.

