Left Menu

Congress Calls for Tax Reform Amidst Rising Inequality: A Response to World Bank Report

The Congress party criticized the Modi government using a World Bank report, claiming growing inequality in India's economic growth. They advocate tax reforms in GST, address 'corporate favoritism,' and enhance social welfare initiatives like MGNREGA and NFSA to combat poverty and income disparity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:23 IST
Congress Calls for Tax Reform Amidst Rising Inequality: A Response to World Bank Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking the Modi government with a World Bank report, Congress claims that economic inequality is ingrained in India's growth, urging the need for GST reforms, ending corporate favoritism, and boosting income support for families. This criticism arises from the World Bank's recent Poverty and Equity Brief for India, released this month.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that despite the government's portrayal, the World Bank cites India lifting millions above the poverty line, yet inequality persists. The report suggests India's poverty reduction linked to historical reforms, like those initiated under Dr. Manmohan Singh's governance, and significant initiatives like MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act.

The Congress speaker, however, highlights concerns over data credibility, suggesting discrepancies in poverty lines and inequality metrics. He calls for transparency in government poverty assessments and stresses the need for reforms to address wage disparity and strengthen social welfare to shield vulnerable sections from economic shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025