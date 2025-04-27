Congress Calls for Tax Reform Amidst Rising Inequality: A Response to World Bank Report

Attacking the Modi government with a World Bank report, Congress claims that economic inequality is ingrained in India's growth, urging the need for GST reforms, ending corporate favoritism, and boosting income support for families. This criticism arises from the World Bank's recent Poverty and Equity Brief for India, released this month.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that despite the government's portrayal, the World Bank cites India lifting millions above the poverty line, yet inequality persists. The report suggests India's poverty reduction linked to historical reforms, like those initiated under Dr. Manmohan Singh's governance, and significant initiatives like MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act.

The Congress speaker, however, highlights concerns over data credibility, suggesting discrepancies in poverty lines and inequality metrics. He calls for transparency in government poverty assessments and stresses the need for reforms to address wage disparity and strengthen social welfare to shield vulnerable sections from economic shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)