Key Arrest in Vijaypur Attempted Murder Case

Authorities in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, have apprehended Vishal Sharma, also known as 'Vishu Shooter,' in connection with an attempted murder case.

Sharma, arrested on Sunday, is accused of being the primary perpetrator in a shooting that occurred on April 20 in Vijaypur.

The arrest led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, while police continue their efforts to arrest other involved suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)