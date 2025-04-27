Key Arrest in Vijaypur Attempted Murder Case
Vishal Sharma, known as 'Vishu Shooter,' was arrested in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with an attempted murder incident. The main accused in a shooting on April 20, Sharma was found with a country-made pistol. Authorities are continuing to pursue other suspects.
Authorities in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, have apprehended Vishal Sharma, also known as 'Vishu Shooter,' in connection with an attempted murder case.
Sharma, arrested on Sunday, is accused of being the primary perpetrator in a shooting that occurred on April 20 in Vijaypur.
The arrest led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, while police continue their efforts to arrest other involved suspects.
