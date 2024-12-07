Left Menu

Updated: 07-12-2024 21:46 IST
Rebels Capture Key Positions in Homs

In a significant development in the Syrian conflict, rebel forces have successfully overrun a government army camp and several nearby villages around Homs. This was confirmed by Hassan Abdul Ghany, a prominent Syrian rebel commander, on Saturday.

Abdul Ghany stated that the capture of these strategic positions is a major victory for the rebel forces, potentially altering the balance of power in the region. The operation highlights the ongoing struggle between rebel and government forces in Syria's longstanding conflict.

The rebel forces' recent successes in Homs could lead to further advances, increasing tensions and impacting the situation on the ground. Observers are closely monitoring the situation as it develops.

