Union Minister Advocates for Global Hindi at DBHP Convocation
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the role of Hindi in national integration at the 83rd Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha convocation in Chennai. Numerous participants, including 8000 students and senior Hindi pracharaks, were honored. Sonowal called for efforts to make Hindi a global language.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, took center stage at the 83rd convocation of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHP) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The event, held at the Mahatma Gandhi Convocation Hall, featured V Muraleedharan as the chief guest, with a massive attendance of around 8,000 students receiving accolades for their achievements.
Among those present were members of various committees and bodies from southern states, celebrating contributions to Hindi propagation. Distinguished Hindi pracharaks and regional litterateurs were recognized, embodying Gandhi's vision of linguistic integration.
Asserting the importance of Hindi in Indian unity, Sonowal urged the youth to elevate Hindi to global prominence, emphasizing its role in enriching regional languages and cultural harmony across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
