Union Minister Advocates for Global Hindi at DBHP Convocation

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, took center stage at the 83rd convocation of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHP) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The event, held at the Mahatma Gandhi Convocation Hall, featured V Muraleedharan as the chief guest, with a massive attendance of around 8,000 students receiving accolades for their achievements.

Among those present were members of various committees and bodies from southern states, celebrating contributions to Hindi propagation. Distinguished Hindi pracharaks and regional litterateurs were recognized, embodying Gandhi's vision of linguistic integration.

Asserting the importance of Hindi in Indian unity, Sonowal urged the youth to elevate Hindi to global prominence, emphasizing its role in enriching regional languages and cultural harmony across the nation.

