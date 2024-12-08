Jharkhand Eyes Odisha's Mining Strategies to Boost Revenue
The state of Jharkhand is aiming to enhance its revenue from the mining sector by studying successful strategies employed by the neighboring state of Odisha. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore announced plans to dispatch a team of officials to understand Odisha's approach that results in higher mining revenues.
Kishore, who recently took office as Finance Minister, highlighted the stark difference in revenues despite Jharkhand's vast mineral reserves. While Jharkhand generates Rs 11,000-12,000 crore annually, Odisha brings in around Rs 40,000 crore. The Minister emphasizes that increased efforts in the mining sector could significantly boost revenue.
Beyond revenue enhancement, Kishore stressed the commitment to socio-economic development through welfare schemes like the Maiyan Samman Yojana, aimed at supporting rural livelihoods. He assured that the funding for these initiatives would be managed from the state budget, notwithstanding the financial adjustments required post-election expenditures.
