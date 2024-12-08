Uttarakhand's Homestays: Boosting Economy and Celebrating Culture

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Sari village in Rudraprayag, engaging with villagers and showcasing the state's commitment to expanding homestays. The Chief Minister emphasized the dual role of homestays in bolstering the rural economy and promoting Uttarakhand's rich culture to tourists.

During his visit, CM Dhami highlighted Sari village as an exemplary community with over 40 operational homestays. He indicated that these initiatives are significantly contributing to the state's economic growth, with plans to expedite development in Deoria Tal, Baba Tungnath, and other regions steeped in spiritual significance.

In addition to meeting with villagers, CM Dhami toured departmental stalls and participated in local cultural activities. He announced a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to Mahila Mangal Dal and assured that the Deoria Tal fair would gain recognition as a state fair. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and developing the Kedarnath area after recent disasters.

