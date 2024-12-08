Tata Power Embarks on Bhutans's Ambitious Hydropower Journey

Tata Power has announced the initiation of construction on the Khorlochhu Hydropower Project in Bhutan, a significant venture valued at Rs 6,900 crore. The 600 MW facility is slated for completion by 2029.

Located on the Kholongchhu River, this project marks the start of a long-term collaboration between Tata Power and the Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC), Bhutan's sole utility company.

According to Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha, the partnership plans to establish an expansive 5,000 MW clean energy capacity, including future projects such as the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydroelectric Project.

