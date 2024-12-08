Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM's Prayerful Start to Winter Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar Temple, marking the beginning of the winter Char Dham Yatra preparations. Emphasizing the importance of the pilgrimage, Dhami announced state plans to enhance travel arrangements and boost tourism, confident of its transformative impact.

Uttarakhand CM's Prayerful Start to Winter Char Dham Yatra
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated the winter Char Dham Yatra preparations with prayers at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Sunday. Known as Baba Kedarnath's winter residence, the temple was where Dhami sought divine blessings for the success of the pilgrimage.

Dhami emphasized the significance of the winter voyage and expressed the government's commitment to optimize arrangements for pilgrims. Highlighting the distinct climate of the region, he encouraged visitors to experience Uttarakhand's rich religious and tourism offerings. During the visit, Dhami received a symbolic conch shell from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay.

The Chief Minister also outlined the government's strategy, involving issuing guidelines and convening a high-level meeting to ensure a seamless winter journey. According to Dhami, this initiative could be a transformative game-changer for the state. The traditional char dham shrines, closed during heavy snowfall, are substituted by alternative sites to maintain the spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

