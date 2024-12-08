Uttarakhand CM's Prayerful Start to Winter Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated the winter Char Dham Yatra preparations with prayers at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Sunday. Known as Baba Kedarnath's winter residence, the temple was where Dhami sought divine blessings for the success of the pilgrimage.

Dhami emphasized the significance of the winter voyage and expressed the government's commitment to optimize arrangements for pilgrims. Highlighting the distinct climate of the region, he encouraged visitors to experience Uttarakhand's rich religious and tourism offerings. During the visit, Dhami received a symbolic conch shell from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay.

The Chief Minister also outlined the government's strategy, involving issuing guidelines and convening a high-level meeting to ensure a seamless winter journey. According to Dhami, this initiative could be a transformative game-changer for the state. The traditional char dham shrines, closed during heavy snowfall, are substituted by alternative sites to maintain the spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)