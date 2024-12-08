BCI Calls for CBI Probe into Delhi Bar Council VP's Dubious Degree

The Bar Council of India has taken decisive action against Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar amid allegations of degree fabrication. He was removed from his role as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, with calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the authenticity of his LL.B. (Hons.) degree.

BCI's decision came after an exhaustive inquiry uncovered several irregularities. The probe revealed that Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya was not authorized to issue the LL.B. (Hons.) degree during the period in question. The Sub-committee's investigation, prompted by the Delhi High Court, found inconsistencies in Nasiar's educational records.

The investigation exposed tampering in the academic documents, with uniform handwriting and ink usage discovered. Moreover, the obstructive conduct of university officials during the investigation intensified scrutiny. BCI's findings led to the immediate suspension of Nasiar as Vice Chairman, pending a CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)