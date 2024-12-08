Left Menu

AAP Unveils Screening Committee Heads for Punjab Local Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party announced its screening committee members for Punjab's local elections. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and several other ministers are assigned key roles. Elections for municipal bodies will take place on December 21. The announcement sets the stage for preparations across various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:20 IST
AAP Unveils Screening Committee Heads for Punjab Local Elections
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disclosed the lineup of officials who will steer the screening committees targeted at the forthcoming local body elections in Punjab.

The official list issued by AAP designates Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal as the Minister in charge for the Screening Committee in Amritsar. Other notable appointments include Lal Chand Kataruchakk for Balachaur, Harjot Singh Bains for Bagha Purana, and Laljit Singh Bhullar for Baba Bakala. Barinder Kumar Goyal and Harbhajan Singh ETO have been entrusted with Patiala and Jalandhar respectively.

The elections scheduled for December 21 will see the participation of five municipal corporations, alongside 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats throughout Punjab, as the political build-up gathers momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024