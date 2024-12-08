AAP Unveils Screening Committee Heads for Punjab Local Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disclosed the lineup of officials who will steer the screening committees targeted at the forthcoming local body elections in Punjab.

The official list issued by AAP designates Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal as the Minister in charge for the Screening Committee in Amritsar. Other notable appointments include Lal Chand Kataruchakk for Balachaur, Harjot Singh Bains for Bagha Purana, and Laljit Singh Bhullar for Baba Bakala. Barinder Kumar Goyal and Harbhajan Singh ETO have been entrusted with Patiala and Jalandhar respectively.

The elections scheduled for December 21 will see the participation of five municipal corporations, alongside 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats throughout Punjab, as the political build-up gathers momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)