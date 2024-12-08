Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Honors 20 Years of Gurudev Shri Rakeshji's Leadership
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the 20th Padramani of Gurudev Shri Rakeshji. The event, organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, featured enlightening lectures and cultural programs. CM Patel praised Gurudev's role in spiritual growth, released a welfare book, and highlighted Gujarat's contributions to India's development vision.
In a grand event at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated 20 years of Padramani of Gurudev Shri Rakeshji. The festival, organized from December 6 to 8 by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, drew a large audience eager to gain insights from Gurudevji himself.
Chief Minister Patel emphasized the spiritual aspects, stating, "It is difficult to be an introvert without becoming disillusioned," highlighting the significance of guidance from enlightened figures like Gurudevshree. Patel also underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, positioning Gujarat at the forefront of this national promise.
Marking the occasion, CM Patel released a welfare book titled 'Mohashatru no Parajay', authored by Gurudev Shri. The celebrations featured diverse cultural events, including lectures on 'Shrimad Rajachandra Vachanamrita' and devotional activities, reflecting the profound impact Gurudev Shri Rakeshji has had over the last two decades in leading followers towards spiritual fulfillment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
