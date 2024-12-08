Himachal Pradesh Leads in Natural Farming Support

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a leader in supporting natural farming by offering the highest minimum support prices for wheat and maize, state agriculture minister Chander Kumar announced. Wheat is purchased at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg, benefiting over 1,500 farmer families.

The initiative spans 35,000 hectares with the involvement of 1.98 lakh farmers. Over 1.5 lakh have received free certification, and 36,000 more will be integrated with natural farming programs this year. Infrastructure upgrades in ten agricultural mandis are also underway to ease the sale of natural produce.

Under the third phase of the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, the government aims to connect agriculture with job opportunities. With a new maize flour brand, Himbhog, in the pipeline, dairy farmers are also supported with competitive milk prices. The state faces challenges with pending disaster relief and political instability, but remains committed to agricultural and rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)