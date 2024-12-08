Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leads in Natural Farming Support

Himachal Pradesh offers the highest minimum support price for naturally farmed wheat and maize, benefiting 1,506 farmers. The state supports 1.98 lakh farmers spanning 35,000 hectares and plans to integrate agriculture with employment. Infrastructure improvements and a new maize flour brand, Himbhog, are also in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh Leads in Natural Farming Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a leader in supporting natural farming by offering the highest minimum support prices for wheat and maize, state agriculture minister Chander Kumar announced. Wheat is purchased at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg, benefiting over 1,500 farmer families.

The initiative spans 35,000 hectares with the involvement of 1.98 lakh farmers. Over 1.5 lakh have received free certification, and 36,000 more will be integrated with natural farming programs this year. Infrastructure upgrades in ten agricultural mandis are also underway to ease the sale of natural produce.

Under the third phase of the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, the government aims to connect agriculture with job opportunities. With a new maize flour brand, Himbhog, in the pipeline, dairy farmers are also supported with competitive milk prices. The state faces challenges with pending disaster relief and political instability, but remains committed to agricultural and rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024